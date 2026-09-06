Police ASI dies of gunshot injury in Amritsar under mysterious circumstances

An ASI posted with the Police Control Room allegedly died of a gunshot injury under mysterious circumstances here on Sunday.

The police are probing whether he shot himself or it was an accidental fire.

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The incident occurred in Kashmir Avenue here where he was on duty.

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ASI Surinder Singh was a resident of Majitha Road.

According to information, Singh had been under stress for the past few days. On Sunday evening, while on duty, he suffered the gunshot injury.

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His colleagues rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The Majitha Road police have initiated inquest proceedings. The post-mortem will be held on Monday.