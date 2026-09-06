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Home / Amritsar / Police ASI dies of gunshot injury in Amritsar under mysterious circumstances

Police ASI dies of gunshot injury in Amritsar under mysterious circumstances

According to information, Surinder Singh had been under stress for the past few days

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:24 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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An ASI posted with the Police Control Room allegedly died of a gunshot injury under mysterious circumstances here on Sunday.

The police are probing whether he shot himself or it was an accidental fire.

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The incident occurred in Kashmir Avenue here where he was on duty.

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ASI Surinder Singh was a resident of Majitha Road.

According to information, Singh had been under stress for the past few days. On Sunday evening, while on duty, he suffered the gunshot injury.

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His colleagues rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The Majitha Road police have initiated inquest proceedings. The post-mortem will be held on Monday.

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