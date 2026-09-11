Police assistant sub-inspector shot at near Ajnala, injured
Jaswant Singh suffers a minor injury as the bullet grazes his head
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An assistant sub-inspector of the Amritsar Commissionerate police was shot at by two motorcycle-borne youths near Bhalla Pind in Ajnala area on Friday night, leaving him injured.
Jaswant Singh suffered a minor injury as the bullet grazed his head. The assailants fled the spot.
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Jaswant was returning to Ajnala after work when the two suspects started following him on a motorcycle. When he reached a deserted stretch near Bhalla Pind, they fired at him.
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The ASI fell on the road. He was taken to a private hospital.
Police reached the spot and are scanning the CCTV footage.
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