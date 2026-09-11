Police assistant sub-inspector shot at near Ajnala, injured

An assistant sub-inspector of the Amritsar Commissionerate police was shot at by two motorcycle-borne youths near Bhalla Pind in Ajnala area on Friday night, leaving him injured.

Jaswant Singh suffered a minor injury as the bullet grazed his head. The assailants fled the spot.

Advertisement

Jaswant was returning to Ajnala after work when the two suspects started following him on a motorcycle. When he reached a deserted stretch near Bhalla Pind, they fired at him.

Advertisement

The ASI fell on the road. He was taken to a private hospital.

Police reached the spot and are scanning the CCTV footage.