Police bag awards for largest congregation in anti-drug campaign

Amritsar, October 18
Taking exception to the mass gathering with estimated 40,000 schoolchildren participating in the walkathon as part of the ‘Pray, pledge and play — The Hope Initiative’, being organised by the Punjab Government in association with the Punjab Police, the Amritsar city police have been conferred with Asia Book of Records, India Book of Records and Golden Book of World Records.
The awards were received by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, DGP Gaurav Yadav and Amritsar Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh on the dais at the AGA Gandhi Ground where the cricket league tournament has been scheduled.
“The police received the India and Asia Book of Records for largest congregation and walkathon by students to pray for drug- free Punjab,” said Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police. He said Golden Book of World Records was presented for largest mass prayer for drug de-addiction.
