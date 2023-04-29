Police book eight in Thar snatching case

Amritsar, April 28
The Maqboolpura police have booked around eight persons in connection with snatching of an SUV, Thar, from local resident Anil Kumar of New Amritsar area here on Thursday. Among those booked included Jaideep, Jagmohan, Sabu of Batala Road and five unknown persons in the case.
A case under Sections 379-B, 148 and 149, IPC, and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against them and efforts were on to nab them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat High Court to hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea in defamation case today
Gandhi's appeal will be heard by Justice Hemant Prachchhak
Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, calls for WFI chief Brij Bhushan's ouster
The Congress general secretary accuses the government of ‘pr...
PM Modi to hold roadshow, 3 public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka today
Since February this year, this is Modi's ninth visit to Karn...
H1B lottery system has resulted in abuse, fraud: US immigration services
USCIS says it is in the process of initiating law enforcemen...
5 NSCN-IM cadres arrested in Nagaland; 6 kidnapped people rescued
The 6 people, including the headmaster of a school, were kid...