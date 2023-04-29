Police book eight in Thar snatching case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 28

The Maqboolpura police have booked around eight persons in connection with snatching of an SUV, Thar, from local resident Anil Kumar of New Amritsar area here on Thursday. Among those booked included Jaideep, Jagmohan, Sabu of Batala Road and five unknown persons in the case.

A case under Sections 379-B, 148 and 149, IPC, and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against them and efforts were on to nab them.