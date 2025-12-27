DT
Home / Amritsar / Police, BSF personnel seize 767 gm of ICE

Police, BSF personnel seize 767 gm of ICE

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:32 AM Dec 27, 2025 IST
The Khalra police and the BSF in a joint search operation launched on Thursday in the fields of a famer at Dall village recovered 737 grams of ICE, which was wrapped in a packet.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Sahib Singh, SHO, Khalra, said he received information in this regard which he shared with BSF officials and launched the search operation. The joint teams of the BSF and the police recovered a packet, weighing around 816 grams, from the fields of a farmer, Gursewak Singh. When the packet was opened, it contained 737 grams of ICE.

The police have registered a case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act, 1934. The SHO said the drug was dropped by a drone, which came from the Pakistan side. The police have started an investigation to trace the accused.

