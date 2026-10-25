Police, BSF recover 1-kg heroin from border village

The police and the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 1 kg of heroin from the fields of a farmer in Mastgarh village, near the international border, on Friday evening.

Sub-Inspector Jaipal of the Khemkaran police station said a joint team of the police and the BSF conducted a search operation in the area following specific information. During the operation, the team found a yellow-coloured packet containing 1 kg of heroin. The team also recovered 132 grams of packing material from the packet.

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SI Jaipal said the contraband had allegedly been sent from Pakistan using a drone. A case has been registered under Section 21-C of the NDPS Act, along with Sections 25, 26 and 29 of the BVA Act. The international market value of the recovered heroin is estimated at Rs 5 crore.