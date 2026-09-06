Police, BSF seize drone, illegal arms; Three held in 24 hours in Amritsar

The Amritsar rural police and the BSF have arrested three persons in separate cases registered under the NDPS Act and other relevant laws, recovering heroin, drug money, an illegal pistol and a drone in the past 24 hours.

In the first case registered under Sections 21, 25, 27-A, 29 and 61-85 of the NDPS Act, the Kamboh police arrested two brothers — Harvinder Singh, alias Gudda, and Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, — both residents of Vehra village under the Bhindisaida police station. According to the police, the accused were allegedly involved in large-scale heroin smuggling and supplied drugs in different cities of Punjab and other states.

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Acting on a tip-off, a police party intercepted the duo near the bridge at Kamboh village. The police said the accused were travelling on an unregistered Splendor motorcycle. During search, the police recovered 468 gm of heroin, Rs 1,400 in drug money and the motorcycle from their possession.

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Similarly, the BSF reported the recovery of 555 gm of heroin, 19 live rounds of 7.63 mm calibre and a Mavic Pro drone from the Rajatal Border Outpost area near the border.

The case under Sections 21-C and 61-85 of the NDPS Act, Sections 25 and 54-59 of the Arms Act and Sections 25, 26 and 29 of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam was registered against unknown persons. The case was registered on the complaint of BSF Inspector Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

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Meanwhile, the Jandiala police also arrested Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky, a resident of Patel Nagar, Jandiala, while his alleged supplier Vijay, a resident of Sheikhupura, was identified in the case. Vijay was yet to be arrested.

The police said Vikramjit was intercepted near the Jandiala bypass while travelling in an unregistered white i20 car. He allegedly attempted to flee after spotting the police.