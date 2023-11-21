 Police bust Rs 14L hawala racket, probe drug smuggling module : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Police bust Rs 14L hawala racket, probe drug smuggling module

Police bust Rs 14L hawala racket, probe drug smuggling module

Patiala-based hawala agents among nine suspects arrested

Police bust Rs 14L hawala racket, probe drug smuggling module

Four suspects in custody of Amritsar Rural Police on Monday.



Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, November 20

Police have busted a well oiled hawala racket involved in making payments for drugs. The police also seized Rs 14.55 lakh of drug money from nine persons arrested during the 10-day probe.

Among those arrested are two Patiala-based hawala agents besides two Kapurthala residents who were arrested following a brief exchange of fire.

Amritsar Rural SSP Satinder Singh informed that the police had arrested Baldev Singh of Kakkar Kalan village along with Gurjant Singh of Nathupura village and recovered Rs 20,800 of drug money from their possession on November 11. During interrogation, they told the police that they had delivered heroin and drug money to Tanvir Singh of Chheharta recently. Tanvir was nabbed on November 15 and the police seized 110 gm of heroin along with Rs 2.75 lakh of drug money from him.

Tanvir’s interrogation led the police to the two Patiala-based hawala agents, Sandeep Singh of Pathan Majra village and Jaswant Singh of Nupur village. They were subsequently arrested two days ago with five mobile phones, a dongal, Rs 13,300 in cash and a car with a licence plate bearing the registration number PB-13-AL-5393.

The SSP said the duo had links all over Punjab and moved huge amounts of drug money through hawala transactions. When arrested, Sandeep and Jaswant revealed the names of Kuldeep of Jathaul village in Gharinda, Bhagwan Singh and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Mahawa village. They were nominated in the FIR.

The police arrested Kuldeep and Bhagwan Singh yesterday and seized Rs 6.90 lakh of drug money from them. They told the police that they used to pick up drugs on the instructions of Gurpreet Singh and hand over the drug money to Sandeep and Jaswant Singh. The two (Sandeep and Jaswant) also disclosed the names of Yogesh and Ajay of Kapurthala who were involved in the racket.

The SSP said that the police nabbed Yogesh and Ajay after an exchange of fire today. The police seized a country-made pistol, two rounds of cartridges and Rs 4.63 lakh of drug money from them. A Hyundai Creta car was also seized from them.

The SSP said further investigations were in progress and more arrests are likely to be made during the course of investigations.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Viral video: Alcohol, meat 'served' at 'dance party' at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara complex; Sikh leaders demand dissolution of PMU headed by Muslims

2
Trending

Raymond chief Gautam Singhania may share wealth of over Rs 11,000 crore post separation: Report

3
Diaspora

Sixth body recovered in London house fire that killed 5 Indian-origin people

4
Entertainment

Punjabi singer Gurnam Bhullar gets married, Harbhajan Mann adds glamour with performance

5
India

IAF scrambles Rafale fighter jets to search for 'UFO' sighted near Imphal airport

6
Trending

Harbhajan Singh faces online bashing for 'cricket ki kitni samajh hogi' remark about Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty during commentary

7
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan's mysterious message sparks buzz as India faces World Cup heartbreak: 'Kuch bhi toh...'

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin man dies in car accident in US

9
Punjab

Pakistan's Kartarpur management says no alcohol served or dance party at Gurdwara reception held for stakeholders

10
World Cup 2023

'Heartbreaking moment for every fan': Anushka Sharma hugs Virat Kohli after team India's loss in World Cup final

Don't Miss

View All
After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Top News

Wider pipe installed for food supply to workers; global expert visits site

Wider pipe installed for food supply to workers; global expert visits site

New drilling machines on way to Silkyara tunnel | Vertical p...

2+2 Meeting: India, Australia vow to firm up defence, maritime ties

2+2 Meeting: India, Australia vow to firm up defence, maritime ties

Indo-Pacific, West Asia figure in talks

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

2-day winter sessionof Punjab Vidhan Sabha from November 28

2-day winter session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha from November 28

Six arrested for burning crop residue in Kaithal

Six arrested for burning crop residue in Kaithal

Released on bail later


Cities

View All

Fiery rightist Milei elected Prez of Argentina , vows ‘drastic’ changes

Fiery rightist Milei elected Prez of Argentina , vows ‘drastic’ changes

Houthis hijack India-bound vessel, take 25 hostage

Protests over penalising of farmers on pretext of crop residue burning

district, Gurdaspur PCCTU members extend support to protesting Batala college teachers

With seven more farm fire cases, total count reaches 1,561 in Amritsar district

Revoke red entries in land records, say farm unions

Revoke red entries in land records, say farm unions

144 FIRs registered for stubble burning in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

Registration of fuel-based vehicles: MP, Mayor for complete removal of capping

Registration of fuel-based vehicles: MP, Mayor for complete removal of capping

PGI incident raises security concerns

Gold worth Rs 1.8 crore seized at SBSI Airport

CBI nabs Verka official taking Rs 30K in bribe

6 pupils, 2 teachers hurt in Morni mishap

Delhi air quality worsens after easing of restrictions

Delhi air quality worsens after easing of restrictions

‘Absurd content on Kejri’: AAP moves EC against BJP over social media posts

Delhi excise policy case: SC notice to Centre, ED on MP’s plea

L-G clears enrolment of 10K home guards

Delhi extends friendship agreement with Japan’s Fukuoka for three years

NRI dies after minor scuffle with neighbours, probe underway

NRI dies after minor scuffle with neighbours, probe underway

Seechewal to distribute 25,000 saplings in ‘green nagar kirtans’

AAP taking credit for schemes of Central govt: Minister Som Parkash

Armed Forces Flag Day: Cycle rally receives rousing welcome at War Memorial in city

JCT mgmt, PSPCL fail to break deadlock over payment of power bill

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

Youth nabbed with 510 grams of heroin

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Poor law & order will propel flight of industry, says Sukhbir

Dengue stings 12 more in district

PUTA up in arms about new examination policy

PUTA up in arms about new examination policy

Police hold seminar on drugs awareness at TIET

Patiala Foundation commemorates Day of Remembrance

Event held at Police DAV Public