Police bust BKI module, four arrested; operative injured

The Amritsar police have busted a terror-gangster network and arrested four alleged operatives of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module who were also involved in extortion, firing instances and writing pro-Khalistan graffiti in different parts of the city in the recent past.

Advertisement

The module was busted after two of the operatives — Gurwinder Singh of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran and Vishal of Nanaksar Mohalla (Tarn Taran) — were nabbed from near the new Vigilance office located on Airport road in the wee hours of Sunday in an encounter.

Gurwinder was injured during a brief exchange of fire when the police team signalled them to stop at the check-point.

Advertisement

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the arrested accused were working under the instructions of BKI operative Shamsher Shera, based in Armenia, foreign-based gangster Prabh Dasuwal and Pakistan-based handler Afridi Toot. Earlier, they were involved in firing at a doctor’s clinic and at a school in Tarn Taran, besides painting pro-Khalistan slogans on walls and even a train coach in Amritsar.

“These arrests have not only solved the graffiti case but also helped us crack a series of extortion and firing incidents. The accused were attempting to create panic in the region at the behest of foreign handlers,” said Bhullar.

Advertisement

Sharing details, the Police Commissioner said the investigation began after designated terrorist and banned organisation Sikh for Justice (SFJ) head Gurpatwant Singh Pannu released a video recently claiming responsibility for the graffiti.

Police recovered a .30 bore pistol, a can of spray paint and a motorcycle from Gurwinder and Vishal of Mohalla Nanaksar in Tarn Taran. Their interrogation led to the arrest of two others — Vishal alias Keedi of Bhikhwind and Jobandeep Sharma of Khemkaran.

Police revealed that Harman and Keedi executed the graffiti act, Vishal of Nanaksar Mohalla provided logistics and safe hideouts, while Jobandeep received token money in his bank account for the act.

“This is not the handiwork of isolated individuals but part of an organised nexus of gangsters and terror elements. Our teams are determined to dismantle it completely,” said the Police Commissioner while adding that the Tarn Taran police was also holding a probe along with the city police.

All four accused have a criminal history, including cases of attempt to murder and extortion. Their past record links them to multiple violent incidents across Tarn Taran and Amritsar.

Police said further probe is underway to identify other members of the network. “We are pursuing every lead to ensure such disruptive modules are neutralised at the earliest,” Bhullar added.