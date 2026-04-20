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Home / Amritsar / Police bust cross-border arms supply module, arrest three in Amritsar

Police bust cross-border arms supply module, arrest three in Amritsar

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:13 PM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar addresses mediapersons in Amritsar on Monday.
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The Amritsar Commissionerate Police on Monday claimed to have dismantled a cross-border and Madhya Pradesh-based illegal arms supply module with the arrest of three accused and the recovery of six pistols from their possession.

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The arrested individuals have been identified as Deepak Singh, alias Deepu (22), a resident of Kashmir Avenue in Amritsar; Arun Kumar, alias Sabu (26), a resident of Narayangarh in Amritsar; and Sukhjinder Singh, alias Sukha (29), a resident of Rehana Jattan in Kapurthala. The recovered weapons include one .30 bore PX5 pistol, three .32 bore pistols, and two .30 bore pistols, along with seven live cartridges.

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Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigations revealed the accused were procuring illegal weapons from Madhya Pradesh. He added that they were also in contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler through social media platforms, who facilitated the supply of weapons via drones and coordinated their distribution through local handlers. The network was reportedly active in the Majha and Doaba regions.

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The DGP said further investigations are underway to establish forward and backward linkages and to dismantle the entire network.

Sharing operational details, Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that, acting on specific intelligence, police teams initially arrested Deepak and recovered one pistol from his possession, while two more pistols were recovered from a location identified by him. Based on his disclosures, his accomplices Arun and Sukhjinder were also arrested, leading to the recovery of three additional pistols.

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The Police Commissioner said preliminary investigations indicate the accused had procured the weapons to execute a major criminal act, which was successfully averted due to timely police action. He further stated that Deepak and Arun have prior criminal records involving cases of attempted murder, theft and other serious offences. A case has been registered at the Civil Lines police station in Amritsar.

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