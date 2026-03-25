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Home / Amritsar / Police bust smuggling module, arrest two with 7 kg heroin in Amritsar

Police bust smuggling module, arrest two with 7 kg heroin in Amritsar

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:24 PM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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Counter Intelligence (CI) team personnel with the seized heroin in Amritsar on Wednesday.
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In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of the Punjab Police has busted a narcotics smuggling module with the arrest of two operatives and the recovery of 7 kg of heroin from their possession.

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Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused have been identified as Inderjeet Singh, a resident of Kalsian Khurd in Tarn Taran, and Ravinder Sharma, a resident of Gurbaksh Nagar in the Nawan Kot area of Amritsar. The police also impounded a car and a motorcycle, which were allegedly being used to transport the contraband, he added.

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“Preliminary investigations suggest that both accused were actively involved in transporting heroin consignments and are suspected to be part of a larger narcotics network operating in the region,” said the DGP.

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Sharing details of the operation, police officials said the CI team received specific inputs about the movement of the suspects, who were reportedly on their way to deliver a consignment near Adda Bohru on the Amritsar-Jhabal road. Acting on the tip-off, police teams set up checkpoints and intercepted the suspects.

During the search, 4 kg of heroin was recovered from beneath the driver’s seat of the car driven by Inderjeet Singh, while 3 kg of heroin was seized from Ravinder Sharma.

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The police said further investigations are underway to establish both forward and backward linkages in the case, with more arrests and recoveries likely in the coming days.

A case has been registered under Sections 21, 25, and 29 of the NDPS Act at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) police station in Amritsar.

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