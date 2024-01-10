 Amritsar: Police bust US-based drug smuggling cartel : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Amritsar: Police bust US-based drug smuggling cartel

Amritsar: Police bust US-based drug smuggling cartel

1 nabbed with 1.5-kg heroin, Rs 3L drug money

Amritsar: Police bust US-based drug smuggling cartel

The accused in custody of the Amritsar police on Tuesday. Vishal



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 9

The commissionerate police here busted a drug smuggling cartel with the arrest of one person after recovering 1.5-kg heroin and Rs 3 lakh drug money from his possession.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Harpreet Singh (36), a resident of Rama village in Bhadhani area of Moga district. The suspect used to work as combine harvester driver. Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Commissioner of Police (CP), Amritsar, said the police got reliable inputs that arrested suspect had received a consignment from an unknown person in the Mochi Bazar area. Teams from police station E Division under supervision of DCP Investigation Harpreet Mandher, ADCP City-1 Mehtab Singh and ACP Central Surinder Singh conducted a special operation based on secret information and arrested the suspect when he received consignment of heroin from unknown person.

The CP said as per preliminary investigation, the suspect received the heroin from an unknown person at the direction of Mandeep Singh, a resident of Rama village and now residing in the US. Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that further investigations were being conducted to probe the backward and forward linkages to unearth the whole network of drug suppliers, dealers and their buyers. Efforts are being made to ascertain the total amount of narcotics procured by the arrested suspect till date, he added.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 21(C), 29/61/85 of the NDPS Act.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court rejects plea of DGP Kundu, Kangra SP to recall transfer orders as fallout of businessman Nishant controversy case

2
India

Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in bag

3
Trending

‘Suchana Seth was not happy…’: Blood-stained cloths and fake address, know how AI start-up CEO’s crime came to light

4
Haryana

Cold wave in region to abate after 24 hours, dry weather to prevail with some morning fog

5
World

Facing backlash from Indians, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu urges China to send more tourists

6
Punjab

Around 15 Punjab Congress leaders stay away from meeting called by Devender Yadav; resent party ‘not reining in’ Navjot Sidhu

7
India

Non-Muslim Indian delegation makes historic visit to Medina, Smriti Irani leads it

8
World

Who is Gabriel Attal, France’s youngest-ever and first openly gay prime minister

9
India

1962 India-China war veteran Brig AJS Behl dies, last rites in Chandigarh on Wednesday

10
Entertainment

4-carat diamond emergency at Golden Globes red carpet as entertainment reporter loses precious gem

Don't Miss

View All
Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles
India

Plastic bottle can have 3.7 lakh toxic particles

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 cr luxury flats in Gurugram in just 73 hours
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer thread
Amritsar

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

11.94 lakh passports issued in state last year
Punjab

11.94 lakh passports issued in Punjab last year

Stray cattle menace reaches airport, officials ‘unmoved’
Chandigarh

Stray cattle menace reaches Mohali airport, officials ‘unmoved’

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Top News

Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours earlier: Doc after autopsy

Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours before being caught, says doctor after autopsy

There was no blood loss or struggle marks on the body

Bengaluru CEO was unhappy over court order permitting her husband to spend time with their son: Goa Police

Bengaluru CEO was unhappy over court order permitting her husband to spend time with their son: Goa Police

Suchana Seth was caught in Karnataka's Chitradurga district ...

Body of 4-year-old boy killed by his mother brought to Bengaluru; child to be cremated later in the day

Body of 4-year-old boy killed by his mother brought to Bengaluru; child to be cremated later in the day

The victim's father, Venkat Raman, brings the body to an apa...

Hafiz Saeed in Pak govt custody serving 78-year imprisonment sentence: Updated UN information

Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan government custody serving 78-year imprisonment sentence: United Nations

Saeed, 73, was designated as a global terrorist by the UN Se...

Uttar Pradesh shocker: Cop, others urinate in student’s mouth one-by-one, force him to lick their spit from slippers

Uttar Pradesh shocker: Cop, others urinate in student’s mouth one by one, force him to lick their spit from slippers

A bullet fired upon the MCA student passed close to his earl...


Cities

View All

Relatives protest with body of transformer oil theft accused

Patti: Relatives protest with body of transformer oil theft accused

Criminal Navdeep Tiger who unleashed terror in Gurdaspur, Amritsar nabbed

‘Avoid flashy colours’: SGPC sets dress code for granthis, raagis deputed in Sikh shrines

Unscheduled power cuts annoy Amritsar residents

Arjuna Award for Guru Nanak Dev University shooter Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar

Chandigarh may have mayor-in-council, own MC Act; councillors pass resolution

Chandigarh may have mayor-in-council, own MC Act; councillors pass resolution

‘Roads in bad shape’: Opposition slams Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 begins minimally invasive heart surgeries, to train medicos

10.5°C, Chandigarh sees coldest January day in 8 years

Chandigarh: Golf coach Jesse Grewal gets Dronacharya Award

Capital battles big chill as maximum temperature drops to 13.4°C

Capital battles big chill as maximum temperature drops to 13.4°C

Minor’s sexual assault: Officer’s daughter, son get anticipatory bail

Top court upholds cap on number of visits by prisoners’ kin, advocates

Congress to join protest against Municipal Corporation of Delhi today

Gopal Rai approves Rs 250 crore projects for Delhi villages

Beware! Miscreants on the prowl

Beware! Miscreants on the prowl in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Gang furnishing fake bail bonds busted, 7 suspects in police net

Woman hit by speeding truck, dies; driver booked

Jalandhar: ADC asks officials to gear up for Republic Day celebrations

MP Harbhajan gives Rs 15L grant to Hansraj Badminton Stadium from MPLADS fund

Ahead of NGT hearing, 2nd phase of Sidhwan Canal cleaning begins in Ludhiana

Ahead of NGT hearing, 2nd phase of Sidhwan Canal cleaning begins in Ludhiana

Ludhiana District shivers as mercury plummets to 7.4°C

Central Pollution Control Board seeks more time to report Giaspura gas leak cause

Make water sample report public, demand Mangat village residents

4 buildings sealed in Ludhiana

Plans to eliminate stubble burning in works, says DC

Plans to eliminate stubble burning in works, says DC

Farmers burning stubble prone to lung cancer: Patiala medical college study

Six days on, three arrested for robbing mother-son duo

Patiala MC teams shift stray cattle to gaushala

Prof Amardeep takes over as varsity-affiliated colleges’ director