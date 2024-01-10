Amritsar: Police bust US-based drug smuggling cartel

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 9

The commissionerate police here busted a drug smuggling cartel with the arrest of one person after recovering 1.5-kg heroin and Rs 3 lakh drug money from his possession.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Harpreet Singh (36), a resident of Rama village in Bhadhani area of Moga district. The suspect used to work as combine harvester driver. Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Commissioner of Police (CP), Amritsar, said the police got reliable inputs that arrested suspect had received a consignment from an unknown person in the Mochi Bazar area. Teams from police station E Division under supervision of DCP Investigation Harpreet Mandher, ADCP City-1 Mehtab Singh and ACP Central Surinder Singh conducted a special operation based on secret information and arrested the suspect when he received consignment of heroin from unknown person.

The CP said as per preliminary investigation, the suspect received the heroin from an unknown person at the direction of Mandeep Singh, a resident of Rama village and now residing in the US. Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that further investigations were being conducted to probe the backward and forward linkages to unearth the whole network of drug suppliers, dealers and their buyers. Efforts are being made to ascertain the total amount of narcotics procured by the arrested suspect till date, he added.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 21(C), 29/61/85 of the NDPS Act.