Police carry out Cordon and Search Operation in various parts of Amritsar

In order to nail drug peddlers in street and miscreants creating law and order problems, the city police commissionerate carried out Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in various areas of three zones of Amritsar on Sunday.

The police teams were led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Alam Vijay Singh and Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police Vishaljit Singh, Harpal Singh, Harkamal Kaur and Navjot Singh while Assistant Commissioners of Police, SWAT teams and personnel from police stations were also part of the operation.

Among the areas where CASO was carried out included Maqboolpura, Mohkampura, Gate Hakima, Fateh Singh Colony, Sultanwind village, Anngarh, Housing Board Colony, Ranjit Avenue, Faizpura, Navi Abadi, Mustafabad, Kapatgarh, Kale Ghanupur, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar flats, Guru Ki Wadali, Bharariwal and Gujjarpura. All these areas are infamous for rampant drug abuse, peddling and crime.

During the operation, the police checked houses, especially of vehicles, questioned suspicious elements apart from investigating activities of drug peddlers, snatchers and miscreants who had come out on bail. The police teams visited their homes and inquired from family members and people in the area.

“The main aim of CASO is instil a sense of fear among criminals and drug traffickers and ensure sense of security among the people in the city,” said Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Police Commissioner (CP). He said the operation was aimed at better coordination between the police and public.

He appealed to the people to help the police to maintain law and order in the city and share information about drug peddlers. He ensured that the police would promptly act on the information provided by them. He said the name of the informer would be kept secret.