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Home / Amritsar / Police, civic body demolish illegal property linked to murder accused

Police, civic body demolish illegal property linked to murder accused

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:52 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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An MC team demolishes the property of a murder accused in Amritsar on Saturday.
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The Municipal Corporation, along with the Amritsar police, demolished a property allegedly built illegally by a habitual offender, identified as Malkeet Singh, alias Tunda, here on Saturday. The property is located in Aman Avenue on Majitha Road. This was the 29th such action against properties linked to habitual offenders, the police said.

Ravinderpal Singh Sidhu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said Malkeet Singh, alias Tunda (44), had eight FIRs and two daily diary reports (DDRs) registered against him.

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The cases include murder, attempt to murder, robbery and offences under the Arms Act. He was among eight persons booked in the murder of Sagar, a 19-year-old resident of Kirpal Colony. The incident took place on October 13, 2016, when armed youths shot Sagar in the head while he was taking a stroll with his father outside his home.

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He is also facing a case registered under the NDPS Act in March 2025, in which 265 gm of heroin, Rs 4,500 in drug money and a motorcycle were allegedly recovered. Several cases against him are pending trial.

Sidhu said Tunda’s wife, Preeti, was also facing six cases under the NDPS Act, including cases involving alleged heroin recoveries. According to police records, both were released from jail earlier this year.

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Meanwhile, Sidhu said the Amritsar Commissionerate Police had registered 1,638 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 2,615 persons between January 1 and September 23 this year.

During the period, the police seized 155.986 kg of heroin and 12.408 kg of methamphetamine (ICE). They also recovered Rs 94.92 lakh in drug money and impounded 58 vehicles.

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