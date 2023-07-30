Police clueless in 80-yr-old retd govt teacher’s murder case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 29

Even after a lapse of two days, the Amritsar Rural Police were still groping in dark about the murder of an elderly government retired woman teacher in Ajnala. The 80-year-old victim was alone at home when the incident took place. Her husband Devi Dayal Sharma, also a retired teacher had gone to attend the bhog ceremony of a neighbourer.

Following a preliminary probe, the police suspected robbery as the main cause behind the murder. A case under Sections 302 (murder), 392 (robbery) and 449 (house trespass for committing any offence punishable with death) of the Indian penal code (IPC) was registered against unidentified persons.

Senior police officials, including Gurpartap Singh Sahota and DSP Sanjiv Kumar, have been camping at the spot and CCTV cameras were being thoroughly scanned for finding clues about the perpetrator. Sahota said the police were working on all possible theories to crack the case.