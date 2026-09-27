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Home / Amritsar / Police comb Angarh, Mule Chak in early morning drive

Police comb Angarh, Mule Chak in early morning drive

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:31 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Tightening the noose around street drug peddlers and criminal elements, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) in several areas of the city in the wee hours on Saturday.

Around 150 police personnel were deployed to check hideouts of suspected drug peddlers, anti-social elements and other persons allegedly involved in illegal activities.

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House were also searched during the drive.

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Jugraj Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), said the operation was carried out in areas falling under the Central Subdivision, including Angarh, Mule Chak and Fakir Singh Colony. The DCP said action under the NDPS Act and Excise Act was initiated.

“Such operations aim at checking drug trafficking, drug distribution and other illegal activities in the city and similar operations will continue in future too,” he said, urging residents to share information about suspicious activities in their respective areas with the police.

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The police took preventive action against six persons apart from registering an NDPS Act case and two cases under the Excise Act. Nine vehicles were also impounded.

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