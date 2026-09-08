Police comb drug hotspots in early morning crackdown

In a major early morning crackdown, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police on Monday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in drug hotspots at the west subdivision, Zone-II, to check drug trafficking and criminal activities. The drive aimed at strengthening law and order situation in the city.

The operation was led by DCP (City) Jaskaranjit Singh Teja. ADCP (City-II) Sirivennela, ACP (West) and station house officers of the Cantonment and Chheharta police stations.

Advertisement

Police teams sealed and cordoned off areas around Ghanupar Kale and Kapatgarh in the early hours and set up nakas to check vehicles and people entering or leaving the areas. Suspected persons were subjected to detailed questioning and vehicles were thoroughly searched. As part of the operation, police teams also conducted early morning searches at the residences of habitual offenders and other suspects. Their activities and possible involvement in criminal activities were verified during questioning.

Advertisement

The operation also included door-to-door verification of residents, checking of vehicles and scrutiny of suspicious persons. Police personnel were deployed at multiple checkpoints to maintain a tight vigil.

According to the police, the operation aimed at creating a sense of security among residents while sending a strong message to criminals and drug traffickers.

Advertisement

Such operations would continue against persons involved in drug trafficking and other criminal activities, strict action would be taken to maintain law and order in the city, DCP Jaskaranjit Singh asserted.