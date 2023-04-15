Police come to aid of patient

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 14

Often accused of harassment, cops of the Punjab Police today showed their humanitarian face when they found a patient released from a private hospital and his attendants waiting for some vehicle to drop them home. They were waiting for the vehicle for long in the hot conditions on the main GT Road outside the hospital when Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amandeep Kaur arrived there. She was passing through the route during the drive against encroachments and wrong parking. After some queries, ADCP gave her government vehicle and asked the cops to drop them to their house.