Police come to aid of patient

Amritsar, April 14
Often accused of harassment, cops of the Punjab Police today showed their humanitarian face when they found a patient released from a private hospital and his attendants waiting for some vehicle to drop them home. They were waiting for the vehicle for long in the hot conditions on the main GT Road outside the hospital when Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amandeep Kaur arrived there. She was passing through the route during the drive against encroachments and wrong parking. After some queries, ADCP gave her government vehicle and asked the cops to drop them to their house.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...
Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border
Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...