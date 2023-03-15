Police conduct flag march in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 14

To maintain law and order during the G20 Summit starting from Wednesday in Amritsar, the district police along with BSF jawans conducted a flag march in Tarn Taran town on Tuesday. The march passed through different roads of the town.

DSP Jaspal Singh said similar flag marches were taken out in Chabal, Bhikhiwind, Khalra, Khemkaran, Goindwal Sahib, Patti and other towns. He said round-the-clock security arrangements had been made at all nakas in the district with a heavy presence of the police and BSF personnel. Patrolling had been intensified in the district, especially in the border belt.

The DSP said suspicious vehicles were stopped and checked if these were being used to supply illegal weapons to miscreants. The police were determined to maintain law and order and no miscreant would be allowed to create law and order problem.