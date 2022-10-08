Police conduct raids at places disclosed by arms smugglers

Amritsar, October 7
The counter intelligence wing of the Punjab Police is carrying out raids for making more seizures following the disclosures of jailed trafficker Jaskaran Singh and his accomplice Rattanbir Singh. It has been learnt that the duo had disposed a large number of weapons smuggled from Pakistan during the past.
The wing had busted a drone-based arms and ammunition smuggling module with their arrest on Wednesday. The police seized 10 foreign-made pistols, including five .30 bore (made in China) and five 9 mm (made in the US) along with eight magazines from the duo, besides a cellphone concealed by Jaskaran at his barracks.
Jaskaran, a resident of Bhikhiwind, was lodged in the Goindwal Sahib sub-jail while his accomplice Rattanbir was out on bail. The duo was involved in drug trafficking and had a number of cases registered against them under the NDPS Act.
AIG counter intelligence wing Amarjit Singh Bajwa said teams were carrying out raids at different locations following the disclosures of Jaskaran and Rattanbir. “We cannot share the details at this moment, but are hoping for more seizures,” he said.
Bajwa said Jaskaran was using a mobile phone in the jail to contact Pak-based smugglers through WhatsApp for smuggling narcotics and arms/ammunition from Pakistan via drones. Rattanbir used to retrieve the consignments from near the International Border in Bhikhwind, Khemkaran and Khalra belt.
Drone-based module busted recently
