 Police conduct raids at places disclosed by arms smugglers : The Tribune India

Police conduct raids at places disclosed by arms smugglers

Police conduct raids at places disclosed by arms smugglers

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 7

The counter intelligence wing of the Punjab Police is carrying out raids for making more seizures following the disclosures of jailed trafficker Jaskaran Singh and his accomplice Rattanbir Singh. It has been learnt that the duo had disposed a large number of weapons smuggled from Pakistan during the past.

The wing had busted a drone-based arms and ammunition smuggling module with their arrest on Wednesday. The police seized 10 foreign-made pistols, including five .30 bore (made in China) and five 9 mm (made in the US) along with eight magazines from the duo, besides a cellphone concealed by Jaskaran at his barracks.

Jaskaran, a resident of Bhikhiwind, was lodged in the Goindwal Sahib sub-jail while his accomplice Rattanbir was out on bail. The duo was involved in drug trafficking and had a number of cases registered against them under the NDPS Act.

AIG counter intelligence wing Amarjit Singh Bajwa said teams were carrying out raids at different locations following the disclosures of Jaskaran and Rattanbir. “We cannot share the details at this moment, but are hoping for more seizures,” he said.

Bajwa said Jaskaran was using a mobile phone in the jail to contact Pak-based smugglers through WhatsApp for smuggling narcotics and arms/ammunition from Pakistan via drones. Rattanbir used to retrieve the consignments from near the International Border in Bhikhwind, Khemkaran and Khalra belt.

Drone-based module busted recently

The counter intelligence wing of the Punjab Police had busted a drone-based arms and ammunition smuggling module with their arrest on Wednesday. The police seized 10 foreign-made pistols along with eight magazines from the duo.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj marries AAP worker at Patiala village

2
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

3
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate holds raids on liquor contractors in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Chandigarh

4
Haryana

Ambala SGPC members march towards Amritsar to oppose validation of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act

5
Nation

Watch: Women pull each other’s hair, hit cop during argument over seat inside Mumbai’s local train

6
Haryana

AAP to field Satender Singh in Adampur bypoll

7
J & K

6 army jawans killed in road accident following landslide in Ladakh

8
Nation

Watch: This 'dadi' dances like no one's watching as popular MGR song plays on moving bus in Tamil Nadu, goes viral

9
Punjab

Mohali RPG attack: Juvenile among 2 terror accused held by Delhi Police, was also tasked with 'eliminating' Salman Khan

10
Punjab

Mohali RPG attack case solved, claims Delhi Police; 2 held

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

Top News

10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire

10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire

The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers

CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3

CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3

The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...

All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan

Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan

12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020

306 substandard drugs on list, 85 produced in HP

306 substandard drugs on list, 85 produced in Himachal Pradesh

Habitual offenders regularly figure on this list

‘Deep Sidhu disliked Amritpal, blocked his phone’

'Deep Sidhu disliked Amritpal Singh, blocked his phone'

Mandeep Singh Sidhu says probe his antecedents


Cities

View All

Special Task Force nabs 2 with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Special Task Force nabs 2 with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Six-day pen-down strike of ministerial staff from October 10

Amritsar MC demolishes four illegal colonies

Food outlets challaned for using plastic

Man kills sister with sword

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Nikshay Mitra Scheme: Corporates adopt over 100 TB patients

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Despite Chandigarh report blaming drug, PGI mum on 5 deaths

Despite Chandigarh report blaming drug, PGI mum on 5 deaths

Notice to Chandigarh administration on sole GMSH-16 chemist's plea

Chandigarh University video 'leak': Out on bail, Rankaj Verma claims innocence

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Manohar Lal Khattar pays obeisance at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

ED raids 35 locations in Delhi excise policy scam

ED raids 35 locations in Delhi excise policy scam

Hyper-local emissions behind spike in pollution on Dasehra

Tribunal to decide if PFI ban is justified

Criminal held after shootout with Noida cops

AIIMS scripts 2 heartening tales of organ donation in month

Of ~18L fine, only ~7,500 recovered so far in district

Of Rs 18L fine, only Rs 7,500 recovered so far in district

Woman among 4 booked for fraud

Youth electrocuted during swing ride at Dasehra fair

Crackers sans licence seized

Bharat Nagar-Samrala Chowk link road commuters' nightmare

Patiala district sees 37 dog bite cases daily

Patiala district sees 37 dog bite cases daily

11 fresh dengue cases in day in Patiala district, health officials focus on breeding grounds

Patiala Civil Surgeon issues warning to latecomers

Protests hit work at Punjabi University, Patiala

Eight arrested for gambling

Eight arrested for gambling

3 city students selected for internship in NHRC

46 budding entrepreneurs get loan at job fair in Hoshiarpur

On way to school, girl killed by trolley

Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot