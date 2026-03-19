DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Police conduct special search operations in Amritsar

Police conduct special search operations in Amritsar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Mar 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police personnel conduct checking at the railway station under search operations in Amritsar on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

To strengthen public safety, the Amritsar city police carried out an extensive special search operation on Wednesday. Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that teams of the local police along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) launched coordinated patrolling and checking drives in several sensitive areas. The operation covered key locations including Yasin Road, Liberty Market, Heritage Street, Katra Jaimal Singh, Guru Bazaar and multiple blocks of Ranjit Avenue.

Advertisement

Police personnel conducted thorough vehicle checks and questioned suspicious individuals, recording their details for verification. The drive was further intensified at major transit points, including bus stands and the railway station, where security teams carried out detailed searches. The luggage of commuters was carefully inspected and individuals found loitering without valid reasons were questioned.

Advertisement

Officials said the initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance surveillance and deter criminal activity in both the inner city and its peripheral areas. The presence of SOG commandos added an extra layer of vigilance during the operation.

Advertisement

The police have also appealed to the public to remain alert and cooperative. Citizens have been urged to immediately report any suspicious person or illegal activity in their vicinity, assuring that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts