Police conduct special search operations in Amritsar

To strengthen public safety, the Amritsar city police carried out an extensive special search operation on Wednesday. Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that teams of the local police along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) launched coordinated patrolling and checking drives in several sensitive areas. The operation covered key locations including Yasin Road, Liberty Market, Heritage Street, Katra Jaimal Singh, Guru Bazaar and multiple blocks of Ranjit Avenue.

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Police personnel conducted thorough vehicle checks and questioned suspicious individuals, recording their details for verification. The drive was further intensified at major transit points, including bus stands and the railway station, where security teams carried out detailed searches. The luggage of commuters was carefully inspected and individuals found loitering without valid reasons were questioned.

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Officials said the initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance surveillance and deter criminal activity in both the inner city and its peripheral areas. The presence of SOG commandos added an extra layer of vigilance during the operation.

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The police have also appealed to the public to remain alert and cooperative. Citizens have been urged to immediately report any suspicious person or illegal activity in their vicinity, assuring that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.