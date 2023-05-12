Police crackdown on drug traders, arrest nine

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 11

In an intensified drive against drug traders, the district police have arrested nine persons and recovered 1.5 kg of heroin on Wednesday. Meanwhile, teams from different police stations arrested four persons involved in illicit liquor trade while three managed to escape.

SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh said here today that the Sarhali police recovered 270 grams of heroin from Daya Singh, a resident of Thatha, and Gurbaj Singh of Sohawa (Sarhali). Meanwhile, the Chohla Sahib police also recovered the same quantity of heroin from Varinder Singh of Ruriwala village. The others who have been arrested with heroin include Sahib Singh of Dialpura, Gurnishan Singh of Bakipur, Gurbakhash Singh Ghulla and Satnam Singh, both of Khemkaran, Amarajit Singh of Suba Waring Singh, and Vishal Singh of Valtoha. They were arrested from different places.

The suspects have been booked under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. The recovered consignment is said to be worth more than Rs 5 crore.

The SP said a working still, 300 litres of lahan and 42,750 ml of illicit liquor had been recovered too from different places in the search operation launched by the police. The arrested accused were Jagjit Singh Gattu of Bua Patti, Rajpal Singh of Bhail Dhai Wala, Devinder Singh of Jaura and Sukhraj Singh of Kairon, while the three who managed to escape from the spot are Jarmal Singh of Rajoke, Amrik Singh of Mari Gaud Singh and Lovjit Singh of Patti town. The suspects have been booked under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act.

SP Vishaljit Singh had warned those involved in the drug trade to mend their ways failing which they would be dealt with strictly.