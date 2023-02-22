Police crackdown on drug trafficking in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 21

Police teams raided various pockets of Maqboolpura area to check the menace of drug trafficking here on Monday. The area is notorious for drug trafficking. During the Cordon and Search Operation (CASO), 16 persons were detained on basis of suspicion for questioning and 77 vehicles were impounded.

Police personnel search the car of an alleged drug peddler in Maqboolpura area in Amritsar on Tuesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

On the instructions of the Director-General of Police, a cordon and search operation (CASO) was conducted to root out drug abuse, drug traffickers, bad elements in society and to maintain law and order and peace in the state.