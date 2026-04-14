Police crackdown on illegal colonies, three FIRs filed

Tightening the noose around illegal colonies, the Amritsar Rural Police have registered three FIRs against several persons for allegedly developing unauthorised colonies in violation of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995. All the cases were registered on the complaint filed by the Estate Officer, PUDA.

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In the first instance, four persons — Mandeep Singh and his brother Satnam Singh of Khabbe Rajputa village; Sewa Singh and his brother Mewa Singh of Chung village — have been booked. The Estate Officer alleged that the accused had carved out a colony without obtaining mandatory approvals from the competent authority.

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In another case, Swaran Singh, Ranjit Singh and Maninder Singh of Padde village have been booked for developing an unauthorised colony over around 2.6 acres at Rayya.

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Gurmeet Singh has also been booked for developing an unauthorised colony, “Friends Enclave”.