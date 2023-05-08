Police crackdown on illicit liquor trade in Tarn Taran; 16 arrested

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 7

In a crackdown on elements involved in illicit liquor trade on Saturday, the district police arrested 16 persons while seven of the accused managed to escape. SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh said here on Sunday that a search operation was conducted at 22 different locations by an equal number of police teams.

The SP said that the police teams recovered three working stills, 1,13,930 ml of illicit liquor and 1,735 litres of lahan. The arrested accused include a woman Rusina of Chuslewar (Patti) who was running the trade from her house. The SP said that the police had registered cases under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act.

SP Vishaljit Singh further informed that the CIA team had arrested Gurlal Singh Gora of Nanaksar Mohalla and recovered 193 grams of heroin. Meanwhile, 30 grams of heroin were recovered from the possession of Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Kot Dharam Chand Kalan on Saturday. Cases under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused by the Sadar police, Tarn Taran, and that of Chabal, respectively.