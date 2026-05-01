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Home / Amritsar / Police dispose of large cache of seized drugs in Amritsar

Police dispose of large cache of seized drugs in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:10 AM May 02, 2026 IST
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The Police Commissionerate in Amritsar on Friday destroyed a large cache of narcotics seized in 702 cases registered under the NDPS Act. The disposal was supervised by a Drug Disposal Committee headed by Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu, PPS, DCP (Investigation), with Jagbinder Singh, PPS, ADCP (Investigation), and Harminder Singh, PPS, ACP (Detective), serving as members. The contraband was destroyed at Khanna Paper Mill, where it was disposed of in a boiler in accordance with prescribed procedures. According to official figures, the substances included 7.218 kg of heroin, 90,986 intoxicant capsules, 1,18,780 tablets, 29.892 kg of narcotic powder, 75.709 kg of charas, 27.740 kg of poppy husk, and 21.957 kg of smack.

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