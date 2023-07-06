 Police get clues about suspect : The Tribune India

Attack On Shiv Sena Leader

Police get clues about suspect

Police get clues about suspect


Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 5

Days after the murderous attack on Shiv Sena (Samajwadi) leader Rajeev Mahajan in Batala on June 24, the police have identified the perpetrators behind the attack. The police have also recovered the bike used in the crime.

Sources in the department revealed that the prime suspect had fled to a foreign country following the incident. Nevertheless, police officials were yet to confirm this.

A police official wishing anonymity told that the police zeroed in on a youth from Sultanwind area in the Amritsar city, but he was yet to be arrested. The bike was confiscated from Ajnala.

A Shiv Sena (Samajwadi) leader, Rajeev Mahajan, his brother Anil Mahajan and son Mayank Mahajan survived a murderous assault in broad daylight in the heart of Batala city on June 24. The trio was at their electronics showroom in Lakkar Mandi when two unidentified persons stepped inside the showroom and started firing indiscriminately. All three were injured in the attack.

The injured were initially rushed to a private hospital in Batala from where doctors referred them to Amritsar hospital. The incident has led to the widespread condemnation from Hindu organizations who had demanded immediate arrest of the suspects behind the murderous attack.

Tracking down the bike used in the crime, Batala police along with Amritsar rural police and State Special Operation Cell scanned Ajnala sub division where the bike was seen. Later, though the bike was recovered, the accused was yet to be arrested. The police also managed to identify the shop where the accused has changed the registration number plate. The shop owner was taken into custody for investigations.

Amritsar Rural Police SSP Satinder Singh said Batala police was conducting investigation. He said the police had vital clues about the shooters and efforts were on to arrest them.

