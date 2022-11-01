Police get Lawrence Bishnoi's 5-day remand

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 31

The Amritsar rural police today got five-day police remand of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was produced in a court here. He was brought on transit remand from Jalandhar and produced in the court under heavy security.

According to the information, the Amritsar rural police brought him on police remand in connection with the arrest of another gangster Nitin Nahar and his accomplice Bikram Singh in 2021. They were arrested by the CIA wing of Amritsar rural police for their alleged involvement in arms smuggling and criminal activities at the behest of Bishnoi.

Lawrence Bishnoi and his accomplice Jaggu Bhagwanpuria are wanted in a number of criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and extortion cases. Since their arrest in connection with the brutal killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, they were in the custody of the Punjab Police in different cases registered at various police stations in the state.