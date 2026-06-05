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Home / Amritsar / Police hand over copy of FIR registered against Majithia

Police hand over copy of FIR registered against Majithia

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:31 AM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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Following the intervention of a local court, Punjab Police on Thursday handed over a copy of the FIR registered against former Punjab minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in connection with the alleged storming of the Majitha police station on Sunday in an attempt to secure the release of his supporter Jobanpreet Singh.

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The FIR was provided to Majithia’s legal team, comprising advocates Bhagwant Singh Sialka, Amarbir Singh Siyali and Kiranpreet Singh, at the local court.

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Apart from Majithia, several of his close associates and supporters, including advocate Bikram Singh Bath, Sahib Hamza, Raja Ladeh and Jodh Singh Samra, have been named in the case along with several unidentified persons.

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The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including assault on a public servant while performing official duty, obstruction of a public servant, snatching, rescuing a person from lawful custody, destruction or concealment of evidence, criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly and rioting. Provisions of the Arms Act have also been invoked.

According to the FIR, Majithia allegedly arrived at the Majitha police station with over 50 supporters while police were questioning Jobanpreet Singh. The police alleged that the group entered the premises without authorisation and searched various parts of the station, including rooms and lock-up areas.

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The FIR further states that when police personnel attempted to stop them, one supporter allegedly brandished a pistol and waved it in the air, creating panic among officers present at the station.

Investigators have also alleged that Majithia and his associates entered restricted areas of the police station and attempted to escort Jobanpreet Singh from an interrogation room towards the main gate. Police intervention allegedly thwarted the attempt, the FIR stated.

The Shiromani Akali Dal has rejected the allegations, claiming that Jobanpreet Singh, who served as a party polling agent during the recent municipal elections, was being illegally detained at an SHO’s official residence rather than in a police lock-up. The party described the FIR as a “fabricated” case aimed at targeting its leaders.

On Wednesday, a local court directed Punjab Police to furnish a copy of the FIR to Majithia within 24 hours after his legal team approached the court seeking access to the case details.

Since Monday, police teams have conducted raids at several locations linked to Majithia, including his residences in Amritsar and Chandigarh. However, the former minister remains untraceable.

Punjab Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident and have also issued a look-out circular (LOC) against the SAD leader.

Responding to the police action, Majithia’s wife and MLA Ganieve Kaur accused the Punjab Government of misleading the public regarding the issuance of the LOC. She said Majithia’s passport had already been deposited with a court and that investigating agencies were fully aware of the fact.

“Majithia has neither fled nor intends to flee. He is exercising his legal rights and remains engaged with his legal team in pursuing the matter through the courts,” she added.

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Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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