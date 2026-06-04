Police hand over FIR copy to Majithia after court order; ex-minister untraced

Following a local court’s intervention, the Punjab Police on Thursday handed over a copy of the FIR registered against former Punjab minister and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia for allegedly storming the Majitha police station on Sunday to secure the release of his supporter, Jobanpreet Singh.

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The FIR was given to Majithia’s legal team, including advocates Bhagwant Singh Sialka, Amarbir Singh Siyali, and Kiranpreet Singh, at the Amritsar district court complex. Besides Majithia, several of his associates and supporters — including Bikram Singh Bath, Sahib Hamza, Raja Ladeh, and Jodh Singh Samra — have been named in the case, along with several unidentified persons.

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The case has been registered under multiple sections of the BNS, including assault on a public servant on duty, obstructing a public servant, snatching, rescuing a person from lawful custody, destruction or concealment of evidence, criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly, and rioting. Provisions of the Arms Act have also been invoked.

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According to the FIR, Majithia allegedly reached the Majitha police station with more than 50 supporters while police were questioning Jobanpreet Singh. Police alleged the group entered the premises without authorisation and searched various parts of the building, including rooms and lock-up areas.

The FIR further states that when police personnel tried to stop them, one supporter allegedly brandished a pistol and waved it in the air, creating panic among officers at the station. Investigators have also alleged that Majithia and his associates entered restricted areas and tried to escort Jobanpreet Singh out of an interrogation room towards the main gate. Police intervention allegedly foiled the attempt.

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SAD has rejected the allegations, claiming Jobanpreet Singh was a party polling agent in the recent municipal elections and was being illegally detained at an SHO’s official residence instead of a police lock-up. The party called the FIR “fabricated” and aimed at targeting its leaders.

On Wednesday, a local court directed the Punjab Police to furnish a copy of the FIR to Majithia within 24 hours after his legal team sought access to the case details.

Since Monday, police teams have raided several locations linked to Majithia, including his residences in Amritsar and Chandigarh. However, the former minister has not been traced so far. The Punjab Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident and issued a lookout circular (LOC) against the SAD leader.

Responding to the action, Majithia’s wife and MLA Ganieve Kaur accused the Punjab government of misleading the public about the LOC. She said Majithia’s passport had already been deposited with a court and investigating agencies were aware of this.

“Majithia has neither fled nor intends to flee. He is exercising his legal rights and remains engaged with his legal team in pursuing the matter through the courts,” she said.