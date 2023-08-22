Police hold flag marches

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 21

The police conducted flag marches to maintain peace and eliminate bad elements here today. Flag marches were held at crime hotspots and sensitive areas by the mobile traffic wing, Punjab Police commandos and SWAT teams.

ADCP, ACPs and SHOs of all police stations in the three zones participated in the marches. Flag march in areas of Zone No. 1 was held near Bharawa Dhaba. Flag march in areas of Zone No. 2 was held at Ranjit Avenue. Flag march in areas of Zone No. 3 started from Ram Bagh Chowk.

Suspicious persons were intercepted at special nakas and vehicles were checked inside and outside the city. The owners of vehicles, which had black films/nets on windowpanes and hooters, were questioned. The police checked vehicles without HSRPs and also searched for weapons.

