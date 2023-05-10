Police hold search operations

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

On the instructions of Director-General of Police (DGP), Punjab, a checking operation was conducted under “Operation Vigil” here on Tuesday.

In the Commissionerate of Amritsar police, vehicles of suspects were checked by installing special check-points in and around the city. Apart from this, search operations were conducted at the railway station, the bus stand, hotels, inns, malls and religious places.

ADGP Anita Punj briefed the personnel conducting search operations at various stations in the holy city.