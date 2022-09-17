Police identify murdered woman

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 16

The Sarai Amanat Khan police have identified the body of a woman recovered from the canal side of Dhand Kasel village on Thursday.

SHO Baljinder Singh said the body has been identified as Sushma (45), wife of Gurjit Singh resident of Guru-Ka-Khooh Mohalla, Tarn Taran.

DSP Sukhwinder Singh said the police was investigating the murder from all angles.

The DSP said the deceased wanted to settle abroad and was in touch with travel agents. She had arranged of Rs 20 lakh for the purpose from the bank and other sources.

The deceased was called near Gill Palace on the Goindwal Sahib road on Thursday at about 12 noon to give her some documents. Later, her body was recovered at about 25 km away from Tarn Taran on Thursday. The police had detained Gurjit for interrogation. The post-mortem of the body had not been done till today.