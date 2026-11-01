Police intensify anti-drug drive, take battle to villages in Amritsar

Amid the growing concern over the involvement of juveniles and those from a humble background in the cross-border trafficking of drugs and weapons, the Punjab Police have stepped up their community outreach to prevent youngsters from falling into the trap of drugs, gangsterism and radicalisation.

Apart from holding meetings in the border belt villages, the Amritsar rural police are taking the anti-drug campaign to urban wards, seeking greater public participation in identifying the vulnerable youth, monitoring suspicious activities, apart from strengthening the local response to drug abuse.

Advertisement

Village and ward-level meetings are being organised with members of the Village Defence Committees (VDCs) and the Ward Defence Committees (WDCs) constituted to curb drug and weapons trafficking from Pakistan.

Advertisement

These meetings are being held under the supervision of Border Range Inspector General Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Amritsar Rural SSP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal.

“During meetings, we highlight the emerging concern over the use of social media platforms by criminal elements to lure youngsters, particularly children, into illegal activities,” said SSP Chahal, while adding that vulnerable youngsters were being offered money for carrying out seemingly minor tasks, before gradually being drawn into gangster networks and other criminal activities.

Advertisement

The police officials also urged parents to keep tabs on their children’s online activities, new social media contacts and behavioural changes. They stressed the importance of maintaining an atmosphere of trust at home so that children can openly discuss suspicious approaches or inducements.

The SSP also advised the youth to channel their energy towards sports, education and employment-oriented skills. He has also advocated a rehabilitation-oriented approach towards youngsters caught in drug addiction, urging families to seek counselling and treatment at government de-addiction and OOAT centres rather than isolating them.

Speaking to The Tribune, IG Bhullar said sustained police action against drug traffickers was continuing, but the fight against drugs could not be won without active public participation.

“We have appealed to residents to share information about drug-related activities through the anti-drug helpline 97791-00200, while assuring that the identity of informers would be kept confidential and strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal activities,” he added.