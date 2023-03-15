Police issue route plan for conclave

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 14

The city police issued traffic plan, diversions and details of other arrangements during the stay of the delegates for the G-20 Summit here on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) PS Bhandal stated that the city was hosting the G-20 Summit from March 15 to 20.

Representatives of different countries are coming to Amritsar city to participate. All these delegates will visit different places including Darbar Sahib, Jallianwala Bagh, Partition Museum, Gobindgarh Fort, Sada village and Khalsa College during these days. So the general public should not face any kind of traffic problem. In this regard, traffic routes have been divided into three sectors under the supervision of senior officers.

From Airport to Hotel Radisson, Gumtala Bypass, Rialto Chonk, Customs Chowk, T-Point Basant Avenue (Near Sukh Sagar Hospital), Ratan Singh Chownk, Hotel Taj Swarna.

From Hotel Radisson Blu to Gumtala Bypass then Sada Pind, Khalsa College Via India Gate Bypass to Chheharta Chowk, Khandwala Chowk to Khalsa College.

While going to Sri Darbar Sahib and Fort Gobindgarh: Hotel Radisson Blu to Gumtala Bypass Rialto Chowk, Ashoka Chowk, Bhandari Bridge, Hall Gate to Bhrawan Da Dhaba, Jallianwala Bagh, Darbar Sahib and while coming to Fort Gobindgarh, Darbar Sahib to Sikandri Gate, Hathi Gate, Parshuram Chowk, Lohgarh Chowk to Fort Gobindgarh.

DCP Bhandal said the general public was appealed to support the administration during this time and emergency vehicles such as ambulances and Fire Brigade vehicles must be given passage in every possible way during this period.