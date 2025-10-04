Police nab 4 with heroin, pistols

In two separate operations, the Gate Hakima police have arrested four persons and recovered heroin, drug money and illegal weapons.

While sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said in the first operation, the Gate Hakima police arrested two accused – Sukhdev Singh, alias Mattu (26), of Chhota Haripura and Sahil Kumar, alias Mast (26), of the same locality.

The, police recovered over 1kg heroin and Rs 10,000 in drug money from their possession. The DCP said both the accused were habitual offenders with multiple criminal cases registered against them in the past under the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, and the Prisons Act.

Sukhdev Singh was arrested from Railway B block quarters. He faced five cases, including for murder and under the Arms Act. Similarly, Sahil also faced four cases, including one on charges of murder.

In another operation, a police team led by Inspector Manjit Kaur and ASI Jasbir Singh arrested two youths Vakeel Kumar (21) and Sipur Kumar (19), both residents of Loharka Road, Amritsar. The duo was nabbed from near Dana Mandi, Bhagtanwala, and two .32 bore pistols with live cartridges were seized from their possession.

The police have registered separate FIRs under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and other associates involved in these illegal activities, the DCP said.