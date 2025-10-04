DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Police nab 4 with heroin, pistols

Police nab 4 with heroin, pistols

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:16 AM Oct 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DCP (Investigations) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu addresses mediapersons in Amritsar on Friday.
Advertisement

In two separate operations, the Gate Hakima police have arrested four persons and recovered heroin, drug money and illegal weapons.

Advertisement

While sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said in the first operation, the Gate Hakima police arrested two accused – Sukhdev Singh, alias Mattu (26), of Chhota Haripura and Sahil Kumar, alias Mast (26), of the same locality.

Advertisement

The, police recovered over 1kg heroin and Rs 10,000 in drug money from their possession. The DCP said both the accused were habitual offenders with multiple criminal cases registered against them in the past under the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, and the Prisons Act.

Advertisement

Sukhdev Singh was arrested from Railway B block quarters. He faced five cases, including for murder and under the Arms Act. Similarly, Sahil also faced four cases, including one on charges of murder.

In another operation, a police team led by Inspector Manjit Kaur and ASI Jasbir Singh arrested two youths Vakeel Kumar (21) and Sipur Kumar (19), both residents of Loharka Road, Amritsar. The duo was nabbed from near Dana Mandi, Bhagtanwala, and two .32 bore pistols with live cartridges were seized from their possession.

Advertisement

The police have registered separate FIRs under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and other associates involved in these illegal activities, the DCP said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts