Police nab fake IFS officer in Amritsar

Amritsar, May 5
The city police nabbed a person for impersonating as an Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer here today. He possessed a fake red beacon and used to dupe youngsters on the pretext of sending them abroad.
The accused has been identified as Karnak Verma, a resident of the Taran Tarn road area. He possessed a fake identity card of the Ministry of External Affairs. The police have recovered a Toyota Innova vehicle from him on which he used to install a red beacon and displayed fake nameplates of the Central Government.
Resham Singh, investigating officer in the case, said: “We got a tip-off that a person posing himself as an IFS officer is roaming in the city. After getting information, we have set a special naka and intercepted the vehicle of the accused. We have recovered four passports, fake identity cards and a red beacon from his vehicle.”
Police officials said the accused used to work with a private bank. Then he started a consultancy to send people abroad. The city police got a complaint that the accused had been posing himself as an IFS officer and took money from youngsters on the pretext of sending them abroad.
They claimed that during preliminary investigation, the accused confessed that he attempted for the UPSC exam but not succeeded. Later, he become an imposter.
“We are investigating the matter. The accused would be interrogated after getting the police remand. A case has been registered under Sections 171, 420 and 466 of the IPC. We hope that more people will come forward who are duped by him,” said Resham Singh.
