Home / Amritsar / Police nab Youth Cong leader in extortion case

Police nab Youth Cong leader in extortion case

PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 21, 2026 IST
Amritsar rural police have arrested a youth in an extortion case on Friday Tribune photo
The Amritsar rural police have arrested an alleged Youth Congress leader and ground-level operative of Australia-based gangster Karan Bath in connection with a Rs 30 lakh extortion case registered at Jandiala Guru here.

The arrested accused, identified as Azad Singh, is a resident of village Butari, falling under Khalchian police station jurisdiction. He was currently under police custody for further investigations.

The probe revealed that he was using his gangster's connection to pressurise people for winning the Punjab Youth Congress election from Baba Bakala assembly constituency, said SSP Amritsar Rural Sohail Qasim Mir.

The case was registered following a complaint by Deepak Julka, a resident of Patel Nagar locality in Jandiala Guru. In his statement to the police, he alleged that since January 14, 2026, he had been receiving threatening WhatsApp calls and messages from foreign numbers.

The callers allegedly identified themselves as accomplices of notorious gangsters, Keshav Shivala, Satta Naushehra and Karan Bath, wanted by the Punjab Police in a number of extortion and other criminal cases, and demanded Rs 30 lakh as extortion money. They reportedly threatened to kill him and his family if the amount was not paid.

A complaint was lodged with the police on February 9 following which a case was registered under Sections 308(4), 351(2) and 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Jandiala Guru police station in this regard.

The SSP said the police carried out a detailed probe using technical analysis and human intelligence inputs. On the basis of evidence collected, Azad Singh was arrested. He was earlier booked in a kidnapping and theft case registered at Dhilwan police station in Kapurthala.

A mobile phone has been recovered from the accused. The SSP said the device will be sent for forensic and technical examination to establish further links and identify other possible associates involved in the extortion racket.

The accused is currently being interrogated, and his forward and backward linkages are under examination. Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the remaining nominated and unidentified accused.

