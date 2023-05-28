Police party attacked in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 27

A police team was attacked by three women members of a family in Booh Havelian village falling under Harike police station on Thursday. The accused women members of the family entered into a scuffle with sub-inspector Sunita Rani, the SHO, and the uniform of Home Guard jawan Gurbhej Singh was torn in the incident.

The accused has been identified as Gurmeet Kaur, her daughter Kulbir Kaur and her grand-daughter Smilepreet Kaur. SHO Sunita Rani said the police party led by ASI Kirpal Singh had gone to the village to arrest a member of the family. The accused attacked the police party and absconded from the spot. SHO The SHO said that a case under Section 353, 186, 342, 225 and 34 of IPC has been registered against the three women members of the family.