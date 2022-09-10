Police party attacked, kin help murder bid accused escape

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 9

A police party was attacked by several persons when it raided a house at Sahnewali village falling under the Kathunangal police station here yesterday.

The police raided the house to arrest two suspects allegedly involved in over four-month-old attempt to murder case. The suspect’s family members helped the two accused identified as Avtar Singh and Harjinder Singh escape from the house.

A fresh FIR was registered against them for assaulting the police team and obstructing government servant from discharging his duties.

The complainant, ASI Jagdeep Singh, said on April 29, a land dispute at Mardi village turned ugly as two groups clashed with each other and also opened fire. The village is located under the jurisdiction of the Majitha police station. The police had registered a cross case in this connection.

He said while a majority of the accused managed to secure bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the duo did not get the bail. The police got a tip-off that they were present in a home at Sahnewali village. Following this, a police team headed by ASI Jagdeep Singh raided their house.

He said the family members, including Harjinder’s two sons Kanwalpreet Singh and Karanpreet Singh, and Amandeep Singh and Amrik Singh attacked the police party, following which Harjinder Singh and Avtar Singh fled the spot.

A case under Sections 353, 186, 332, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered against them, while no arrest has been made so far.