Police patrol arrests drug trader

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 11

A patrolling party of the police arrested a drug trader with 200 grams of heroin and other objectionable material from near the drain bridge of Khemkaran on Saturday. Three accomplices of the arrested drug traders managed to flee from the spot.

SHO Gurcharan Singh said when the patrolling party led by ASI Sahib Singh reached the drain bridge, a Mahindra Bolero bearing the registration number PB-10- FK-8616 with four riders was seen moving under suspicious circumstances. It was signalled to stop by the police. Three of the Bolero occupants managed to flee. Their one associates was arrested. He was identified as Amritpal Singh of Bhura Kohna.

The police in its search of the vehicle recovered an Italy made Beretta Cal 765-VT pistol, 200 grams of heroin and 1.75 lakh of drug money. The absconding drug traders have been identified as Jagdip Singh Jaggu of Mehindipur, Diljit Singh of Bura Kohna and Sikandar Singh, a resident of Rattoke. Police sources said that in the last few days, drones activities were witnessed frequently from the Pakistani side and to counter it, the police and the BSF had intensified their vigil against the drug peddlers.

The police have begun conducting raids on the possible hide-outs of the drug traders. A case under Section 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act along with Section 25, 27, 61 and 85 of the Arms Act has been registered against the drug peddlers.