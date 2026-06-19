Police question 32 hawala operators

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Officials said 32 suspected hawala operators were apprehended and questioned during coordinated intelligence-led operations conducted across the city. Of these, one accused was formally arrested after preliminary investigations who revealed his involvement in unlawful financial transactions linked to drug proceeds.

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According to the police, the action forms part of a focused statewide drive aimed at dismantling hawala channels used for the movement and laundering of money generated through narcotics trafficking. The identified individuals were summoned for questioning and their financial transactions were examined to ascertain their role in facilitating illegal fund transfers and handling drug-related proceeds. Officials said the latest operation was backed by sustained intelligence gathering and financial investigations targeting the monetary networks that enabled drug traffickers and organised criminal groups to operate.

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The Commissionerate Police stated that they had arrested 21 hawala operators and seized drug money amounting to Rs 1.80 crore till date. The arrested persons included two Afghan nationals, a dry fruit businessman, a hosiery trader from Ludhiana, a Nigerian supplier, two Karnataka residents operating from Delhi and a Rajasthan-based suspect.

Cops said the crackdown underscored their commitment to targeting not only drug traffickers, but also those who facilitated the movement, concealment and laundering of illicit funds through hawala networks.