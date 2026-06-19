DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Police question 32 hawala operators

Police question 32 hawala operators

One arrested in crackdown on drug money networks

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:38 AM Jun 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative photo
Advertisement
The Amritsar Commissionerate Police launched a major crackdown on illegal hawala operators as part of the ongoing “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign of the Punjab Police.
Advertisement

Officials said 32 suspected hawala operators were apprehended and questioned during coordinated intelligence-led operations conducted across the city. Of these, one accused was formally arrested after preliminary investigations who revealed his involvement in unlawful financial transactions linked to drug proceeds.

Advertisement

According to the police, the action forms part of a focused statewide drive aimed at dismantling hawala channels used for the movement and laundering of money generated through narcotics trafficking. The identified individuals were summoned for questioning and their financial transactions were examined to ascertain their role in facilitating illegal fund transfers and handling drug-related proceeds. Officials said the latest operation was backed by sustained intelligence gathering and financial investigations targeting the monetary networks that enabled drug traffickers and organised criminal groups to operate.

Advertisement

The Commissionerate Police stated that they had arrested 21 hawala operators and seized drug money amounting to Rs 1.80 crore till date. The arrested persons included two Afghan nationals, a dry fruit businessman, a hosiery trader from Ludhiana, a Nigerian supplier, two Karnataka residents operating from Delhi and a Rajasthan-based suspect.

Cops said the crackdown underscored their commitment to targeting not only drug traffickers, but also those who facilitated the movement, concealment and laundering of illicit funds through hawala networks.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts