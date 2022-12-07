Police raid at Ranjit Avenue restaurant in Amritsar, hookahs seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 6

The police conducted a raid at a restaurant in the Ranjit Avenue area for the second time in the past one month.

The police confiscated seven hookahs along with flavours from European Nights restaurant during the raid. The police also rounded up several youths, while many of them managed to flee the spot following the raid. They were later released by the police.

Ironically, it took around two hours for the police to act on a tip-off to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations) about hookahs being served in the restaurant. He asked the concerned police station to conduct a raid and take necessary action. However, the police team did not turn up and the DCP later asked anti-gangster task force official to conduct the raid. The police arrested the chef identified as Rohit Kumar, while the owner, Sandeep Dhunna, managed to flee the spot.

Earlier too, Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Sing Khosa had carried out a raid at the same restaurant on October 20 and confiscated hookahs and flavours from the spot.