Police raid gambling den, recover Rs 1.78L

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 1

Three days after busting a gambling racket at a farmhouse, the city police cracked down on another gambling den and arrested as many as 26 gamblers from the spot.

The police recovered Rs 1.78 lakh in cash from the scene and a case under the Gambling Act was registered against those arrested. They were later let off on bail. The entire raid was videographed.

Those arrested were identified as Nishat Kumar of Bohri Sahib Road, Ashu of Jhabal road, Jagdeep Kumar of Shaheed Udham Singh Colony, Sunny of Islamabad, Rohit of Chanan Shah Colony, Sahil Arora of Katra Khazana, Rahul of Gopal Nagar, Mandeep Singh of Shaheed Udham Singh Colony, Babblu of Fatehgarh Churian road, Manav of Bhagtanwala, Satnal Singh of Khazana Gate, Sanjay Kumar of Gali Kalkattian Wali, Ronihs Gulai of Fatehgarh Churian road, Varun of Karampura, Parminder Singh of Gurbax Nagar, Deepak Kumar of Gali Badrau, Rohit Kanojia, Sunny Chawla of Nava Kot, Varun Kumar of Bhagtanwala, Bikram Kumar and Sachin of Takia Chanan Shah, Akash Gill of Bhagtanwala, Manish Kumar of Ram Nagar Colony, Gurlal Singh of Gali Sheikha Wali and Gurdeep Singh of Indira Colony, Jhabal road.

This is the second major gambling racket busted in the past four days. On the night of October 28, the police busted a racket and recovered Rs 41 lakh in cash from a farmhouse in RB Estate on Loharaka road. As many as 21 gamblers were arrested from the farmhouse. Besides local residents, the police also arrested residents of Ludhiana, Tarn Taran and Batala from there.