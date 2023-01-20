Police raid illicit liquor units

Tarn Taran, January 19
On the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, the police launched an operation against distillation of illicit liquor and recovered two working stills, 25,500 ml of illicit liquor and 270 litres of lahan on Wednesday.
Three of the accused were arrested and two were absconding. The SP (Investigation) said here today that a team of the Khalra police led by sub-inspector Charan Singh recovered one working still, 15,000 ml of illicit liquor and 100 litres of lahan in a raid at the residence of Buta Singh of Khalra. Buta Singh managed to escape.
Meanwhile, police while conducting a search at Satnam Singh’s residence in Bhikhiwind town, arrested him with a working still, 3,750 ml of Illicit liquor and 100 litres of lahan. Valtoha police in a search at Cheema Khurd, arrested one Uttam Singh with 6,750 ml of Illicit liquor while 25 litres of lahan was recovered from the residence of Jassa Singh who fled from the spot.
In another raid conducted by Goindwal Sahib police at the residence of Paramjit Singh of Chhapri Sahib, 45 litres of lahan was recovered. He was arrested by the police. The SP said that cases under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act had been registered against the accused by the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Meeting with sports minister remains inconclusive as wrestlers are adamant that govt immediately disband WFI
The marathon meeting began at around 10pm on Thursday, the s...
Delhi L-G VK Saxena writes to Arvind Kejriwal; accuses him of making ‘misleading, derogatory remarks’
Accuses Kejriwal of adopting ‘political posturing’ during hi...
Cyber security, war on drugs and threats from across border on agenda as 3-day conference of DGPs, IGPs begins in Delhi today
PM Modi, Amit Shah to address conference
NIA raid under way in Punjab's Muktsar in connection with Ludhiana blast case
The SSP confirms the raid, but does not disclose the locatio...
Video shows Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal confronting 'drunk car driver'
Swati Maliwal has alleged that she was molested and dragged ...