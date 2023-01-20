Police raid illicit liquor units

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 19

On the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, the police launched an operation against distillation of illicit liquor and recovered two working stills, 25,500 ml of illicit liquor and 270 litres of lahan on Wednesday.

Three of the accused were arrested and two were absconding. The SP (Investigation) said here today that a team of the Khalra police led by sub-inspector Charan Singh recovered one working still, 15,000 ml of illicit liquor and 100 litres of lahan in a raid at the residence of Buta Singh of Khalra. Buta Singh managed to escape.

Meanwhile, police while conducting a search at Satnam Singh’s residence in Bhikhiwind town, arrested him with a working still, 3,750 ml of Illicit liquor and 100 litres of lahan. Valtoha police in a search at Cheema Khurd, arrested one Uttam Singh with 6,750 ml of Illicit liquor while 25 litres of lahan was recovered from the residence of Jassa Singh who fled from the spot.

In another raid conducted by Goindwal Sahib police at the residence of Paramjit Singh of Chhapri Sahib, 45 litres of lahan was recovered. He was arrested by the police. The SP said that cases under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act had been registered against the accused by the police.