Police rally marks International Day Against Drug Abuse

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 26

Braving the early morning rain and waterlogged roads, the Punjab Police personnel along with NCC cadets of 1-Punjab Battalion, today took out a rally to mark the International anti-narcotics day, which falls every year on June 26. The rally was supported by the traffic education cell in various squares of the city to create awareness regarding drug abuse and addiction.

The rally was led by SI Daljit Singh, incharge of the traffic education cell with senior officials of police, including Parminder Singh Bhandal, PPS DCP Law and Order, and Amandeep Kaur, PPS, ADCP Traffic, Amritsar, and Preet Kanwaljit Singh, PPS, ACP Traffic, Amritsar.

The main purpose of this rally was to make the public aware of the ill-effects of drug addiction and to motivate them to stay away from one of the biggest social menaces Punjab is facing today. The personnel also made aware about the early signs of drug addiction and the support and help that can be received from various administrative platforms. Along with this message, the public was made aware to follow the traffic rules by the traffic education cell team.

During the rally, NCC cadets inspired the general public and passers-by to live a healthy and simple life by giving messages through placards. The public also appreciated the initiative of the traffic police and a pledge taking activity was also held. ASI Arvindarpal Singh of the traffic education cell, chief constable Salwant Singh, officers of NCC battalions Sukhpal Singh, Hardeep Singh, were also present there.