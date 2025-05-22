Police raze under-construction properties of two drug peddlers in Jandiala

Amritsar rural police have razed the properties of two drug peddlers in Dharad village near Jandiala Guru here on Thursday. The properties were illegally accumulated with drug money.

The two peddlers whose properties were demolished have been identified as Jagpreet Singh alias Jagga and Satnam Singh alias Satta. Jagpreet has seven cases and Satta has four cases under the NDPS Act registered against them.

Amritsar Rural SSP Maninder Singh said the duo was involved in trafficking of narcotics for a long time now. Both the accused are currently in jail.

“The two accused had encroached upon the land of the village pond and were constructing houses there,” he said. The panchayat had approached the police, seeking help for getting the land released from their possession.

According to officials, the rural police has razed properties of five smugglers so far. This was the second such operation in Jandiala Guru — which has earned the notoriety of being one of the most drug-affected areas in the rural belt.

The SSP said the police have identified the properties of a number of drug smugglers which would be demolished soon after following the due procedure.

He added that people were supporting the police and even sharing information of those involved in drug trafficking. We are also getting information about their illegal properties. He added those who are hooked to drugs are being admitted in the government de-addiction and rehabilitation centres. He said that the district administration has arranged 720 beds for such centres where the victims are provided treatment free of cost.