DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Police recover 58 stolen vehicles in Amritsar

Police recover 58 stolen vehicles in Amritsar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:54 PM Mar 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The stolen two-wheelers recovered by the police in Amritsar.
Advertisement

Amid rising incidents of vehicle theft, the city police have recovered 58 stolen vehicles during a special anti-theft campaign conducted across different parts of the city in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Police officials said that during the drive, special focus was placed on curbing property crimes, particularly the growing problem of motorcycle and scooter theft. All Station House Officers (SHOs) carried out targeted operations in their respective areas under the supervision of ACPs, ADCPs and DCPs, said Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

Advertisement

Out of the 58 recovered vehicles, 49 are motorcycles while nine are Activa scooters, indicating that two-wheelers continue to be the primary target of vehicle thieves in the city.

Advertisement

The recovery operations were carried out across all police subdivisions. In the eastern subdivision, police stations including A-Division, B-Division, Verka and Vallah together recovered 20 vehicles, including motorcycles and Activas.

In the northern subdivision, police stations of Ranjit Avenue, Sadar, Civil Lines and Majitha Road recovered 23 vehicles — the highest among all zones during the drive.

Advertisement

Similarly, in the western subdivision, Cantonment and Chheharta police stations recovered five motorcycles, while in the central subdivision, Islamabad police stations recovered six vehicles.

In the southern subdivision, C-Division and Sultanwind police stations recovered four vehicles, including motorcycles and Activas.

Police officials said the drive was launched after analysing vehicle theft patterns and identifying suspected locations where stolen vehicles were being hidden or disposed of.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the recovered vehicles will be returned to their rightful owners after the completion of legal formalities, he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts