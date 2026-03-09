Police recover 58 stolen vehicles in Amritsar

Amid rising incidents of vehicle theft, the city police have recovered 58 stolen vehicles during a special anti-theft campaign conducted across different parts of the city in recent weeks.

Police officials said that during the drive, special focus was placed on curbing property crimes, particularly the growing problem of motorcycle and scooter theft. All Station House Officers (SHOs) carried out targeted operations in their respective areas under the supervision of ACPs, ADCPs and DCPs, said Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

Out of the 58 recovered vehicles, 49 are motorcycles while nine are Activa scooters, indicating that two-wheelers continue to be the primary target of vehicle thieves in the city.

The recovery operations were carried out across all police subdivisions. In the eastern subdivision, police stations including A-Division, B-Division, Verka and Vallah together recovered 20 vehicles, including motorcycles and Activas.

In the northern subdivision, police stations of Ranjit Avenue, Sadar, Civil Lines and Majitha Road recovered 23 vehicles — the highest among all zones during the drive.

Similarly, in the western subdivision, Cantonment and Chheharta police stations recovered five motorcycles, while in the central subdivision, Islamabad police stations recovered six vehicles.

In the southern subdivision, C-Division and Sultanwind police stations recovered four vehicles, including motorcycles and Activas.

Police officials said the drive was launched after analysing vehicle theft patterns and identifying suspected locations where stolen vehicles were being hidden or disposed of.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the recovered vehicles will be returned to their rightful owners after the completion of legal formalities, he added.