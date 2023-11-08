Police recover over 3.5 kg of heroin in separate incidents

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 7

Khemkaran police recovered 3.016 kg of heroin during a search in the fields of a farmer Somjit Singh of the same village. SP Vishaljit Singh said here today that SHO, Khemkaran, Sub-inspector Gurinder Singh carried out a search after receiving a tip-off and recovered the consignment which was wrapped in a cloth bag. The total weight of the bag was 3.448 kg and it contained 3.016 kg of heroin.

The SP said the consignment was brought from across the border through drone by smugglers and kept hidden under the grass. Police have registered a case under Section 21-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Section 10,11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act.

In another incident, the Valtoha police led by Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh seized 610 grams of heroin from a Creta car after stopping it at a naka. The accused has been identified as Harpal Singh of Chheherta in Amritsar. He too has been booked under the NDPS Act.

