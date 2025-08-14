Police register case after minor’s rape

The city police have registered a case on Tuesday in connection with the rape of a minor girl that took place a few days ago. Police informed here today that the accused has been identified as Harmandeep Singh alias Bawa Prince, a resident of nearby Naurangabad village.

Advertisement

The accused, after committing the crime, took away Rs 7,000 in cash and three tolas of gold ornaments from the house of the victim. The victim was admitted to the local Civil Hospital for medical examination.

The statement of the victim’s father was recorded by Sub-inspector Kiranpal Kaur. The accused fled with cash and gold ornaments. Police said that the family of the victim approached the police on Tuesday and a case under section 64, 333, 303(2) of BNS and section 4 of POCSO Act has been registered in this connection. The accused is absconding.