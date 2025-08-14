DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Police register case after minor’s rape

Police register case after minor’s rape

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Aug 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The city police have registered a case on Tuesday in connection with the rape of a minor girl that took place a few days ago. Police informed here today that the accused has been identified as Harmandeep Singh alias Bawa Prince, a resident of nearby Naurangabad village.

Advertisement

The accused, after committing the crime, took away Rs 7,000 in cash and three tolas of gold ornaments from the house of the victim. The victim was admitted to the local Civil Hospital for medical examination.

The statement of the victim’s father was recorded by Sub-inspector Kiranpal Kaur. The accused fled with cash and gold ornaments. Police said that the family of the victim approached the police on Tuesday and a case under section 64, 333, 303(2) of BNS and section 4 of POCSO Act has been registered in this connection. The accused is absconding.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts